Soludo Announces Amnesty For Repentant Militants, Yet Sit-At-Home Persists

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Monday announced amnesty for members of the separatist groups in the various forests across the state, urging them to hand in their guns and trust his government to help the secure a better living.

The announcement comes as part of the governor’s initiative aimed at ending the surge in killings by unknown gunmen, who many have said were members of the armed separatist groups in the region.

Soludo had in statement on his official Facebook page on Monday, also said he will soon be announcing the membership of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that will look into addressing all areas of sincere challenge, including interfacing with the Federal Government on behalf of all Prisoners of conscience.

The statement read; “We have prayed to God, admonished our people and made commitment to ensuring that everyone concerned gets expeditious justice.

“Following the unanimous agreement of our leaders across board, and the endorsement of the entire body of Christ, I am pleased to inform our people that today, Monday April 4, 2022 marks the official end to the “Monday sit-at-home” in Anambra State.

“The task of taking back our dear State and reclaiming the dignity of our collective existence is at the heart of our drive towards a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“This task is a MUST.

“I call for your support and prayers, as we have resolved to fiercely go after criminal elements who are out to threaten our peace and distort our development.”

Over the weekend, Soludo had convened a Peace Building and Security Dialogue, where a unanimous agreement was reached by leaders to end the “Monday sit-at-home” in Anambra State.

According to Soludo, his government will reorganize the vigilante to be more effective, but communities have a major role to play.

The governor also said his government will work with other state governments in the Southeast to ensure that the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu receives expeditious justice.

Meanwhile, despite the proclamation over the weekend by Governor Soludo that the Mondays’ sit-at-home will end today, activities in parts of Anambra State were still locked down today.

TNC Correspondent who monitored the resumption of activities today, reports that banks still did not open while government offices operated skeletally in Awka, Anambra State Capital and environs.

However, in cities like Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, activities were totally grounded.

It will be recalled that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB had last week expressed interest in supporting the state government end the sit-at-home, asking the government to arrest anyone caught enforcing the order.

Commenting on the development, a Public Affairs Analyst, Chibuzor Okoye said it has become obvious that the people are complying with the sit-at-home order out of fear.

Okoye however warned the people to avert the desolation the sit-at-home will bring to the region if not checked now, noting that although there are perceived injustices, the order is not in the best interest of the region.

“I strongly believe this sit-at-home is counterproductive.

“We are not okay with the treatment meted out to our region but do we kill ourselves because of that.

“It is unfortunate that despite the pleadings of our governor, this sit-at-home is still persisting.

“There is the need for our people to end this thing now before it costs us what we cannot retrieve,” he pleaded.

On his part, the Secretary General, Ohaneze Ndigbo World Wide Youth wing and leader of Anambra Youth Volunteers, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu said peace and security are necessary tools for nation building and youths are also indispensable factors for lasting peace and sustainable development.

Mazi Okpalaezeukwu while commending the efforts of Governor Soludo at entrenching peace in Anambra state, stressed the need for Ndigbo to forge a united front to address the challenges facing the region.