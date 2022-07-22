Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday, assented to the 2022 Revised appropriation budget of N170 billion naira after the State legislature approved it.

The budget tagged “Building Off From The Blocks”, was revised from the initial N149.1 billion sum, approved by the State House of Assembly for former Governor Willie Obiano.

Signing the budget at the Government House, Awka, Governor commended members of the House of Assembly for being diligent, responsible and responsive to their job as lawmakers and representatives of the people of Anambra State

He canvassed for stronger synergy between the legislative and other arms of government at all levels.

Governor Soludo reiterated that the patriotic and responsive manner the budget was passed by the State House of Assembly was not only commendable but signaled the birth of a new partnership for a greater Anambra.

The Governor affirmed that there were no underhand dealings in signing the budget rather the process was conducted with integrity, patriotism and responsiveness.

While assuring of implementing the budget within the cash flow, the Governor pointed out that his administration is currently cleaning up the state wage bill and the payroll system.

“My first reaction as I signed the revised 2022 budget was gratitude to a responsive and responsible Legislature.

“I thank them for a strong partnership, which of course is a fundamental pillar of our quest for good governance.

“I feel deeply grateful to the leadership of the House for being able to deliver the revised budget on time.

“In a world where this kind of process is fraught with under-hand dealings, I can beat my chest to say the Honourable Members of the House of Assembly did their work with integrity.

“Not a penny exchanged hands for inducement or any such thing. Indeed, this is the sign of a new way of approaching governance that we are excited to mainstream,” he said.

Governor Soludo recounted that in his campaign manifesto, N250 billion was estimated as the amount required to build critical infrastructure towards the realization of the livable and prosperous homeland in the State that every Anambra citizen yearns for.

He lamented, however, that the resources at Government disposal are abysmally lean as well as the earnings from the oil sector which has become so low.

Consequently, Governor Soludo said the government was left with no options other than to ratchet up multiple strategies including taking a look at the trajectory of expenditure, introducing prudence in spending, among others.

He also stated as part of the measures to improve government finances, efforts are also being made to digitize the Internally Generated Revenue of the state to eliminate leakages

He further explained that in the interim, his administration has decided to borrow N100 billion, as Anambrarians cannot wait, emphasizing that not the whole amount will be spent this year.

He stated categorically that the borrowed money will be re-fenced and will be used for critical infrastructural development particularly in building roads, bridges, emphasizing that there will be absolute prudence in making sure Anambra people get value for the money borrowed adding that every kobo will be judiciously used to create wealth that will benefit the people of the state.

“I am very happy that the House has graciously approved our request to borrow a 100 billion naira.

“I understand, in the short-term, the people cannot wait, which is why as part of our financing plan, we have moved to borrowing.

“Out of the 250 billion required per annum to fill our critical infrastructure gap, we have settled for 100 billion which we hope to rollover to next year’s budget.

“For every kobo of this borrowing, we will channel it to meeting our critical infrastructure needs.

“We have chosen a multi-strategy approach, first is bringing prudence to public expenditure, boycott all unnecessary spending and ratchet up our internally generated revenue.

“We are also cleaning our wage bill, increasing focus on paying off the back log of pensions and gratuity arrears, including those of Local Government workers,” Soludo said.

The Commissioner for Budget, Ms. Chiamaka Nnake and Special Adviser to the Governor on House of Assembly Matters, Chief Anayo Nnebe appreciated the House of Assembly members for doing a good job on the budget.