Soludo, a prayer answered for Ndi Anambra – Umeh

Congratulates Anambra new governor, urges Ndị Anambra to be patient as he resumes

The erstwhile National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator of Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Distinguished Senator Victor Umeh, OFR (Ohamadike Ndigbo) has congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, describing him as a prayer answered for Ndị Anambra and called on citizens to exercise patience with his administration as he rolls out his visionary agenda.

Senator Umeh made the remark while speaking to newsmen shortly after the swearing in of Soludo on Thursday in the executive arm of Anambra Government House in Awka.

He thanked the people of Anambra State for the confidence they reposed in APGA as a party and its successive governments starting from Mr Peter Obi to Chief Willie Obiano and now, Prof. Charles Soludo, noting that the past 16 years and virtually by the end of Soludo’s 8 years in office, APGA governments would have had a 24 years of continually providing Ndị Anambra with better welfare and a prosperous homeland and as well become a model for other States.

The ex-parliamentarian expressed optimism that under the leadership of Soludo as Governor, Anambra State will soon experience a new dimension of quality governance that will be all-inclusive and people-oriented such that other Southeastern States would seek to adopt his blueprint and as such, the APGA Party and governance would spread across more states particularly in the Southeast.

“Soludo is coming as a very forceful anchor for the Next 8 years”, he assured.

Senator Umeh further stated that based on the wonderful performance expected of Governor Soludo in the next eight years, it will be easy for APGA to retain Anambra State for another 8 years making it an uninterrupted 32 years of quality governance for Ndị Anambra.

The former APGA helmsman equally expressed confidence that Governor Soludo in his wisdom and experience would rally other Governors of South East States to tackle issues of regional development and insecurity in the region.

He maintained that the noble visions/agenda of Prof Soludo for a better Anambra State can be actualized within a period of time, thus, the patience and cooperation of the people are needed.