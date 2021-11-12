For Solomon and Dorathy Onitsha, every 12th of November will remain a day they will live to cherish for the rest of their lives. This is because their beautiful love story was put to bed on the 12th of November, 2011 as they were joined together as husband and wife.

Though they are originally from Delta State, they live in Lagos and are currently blessed with three children.

On this 10th wedding anniversary, the elated couple is having a nostalgic reminiscence of their love story which actually started in the higher institution.

In a chat with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, Solomon shared insight on the journey so far.

TNC: Congratulations on your 10th wedding anniversary. How would you describe the journey so far?

Solomon: I want to thank Almighty God for His grace and for answering my childhood prayer; one thing I was so scared of when I was growing up was getting married. Growing up in a society full of broken homes made me said sometimes that I don’t want to marry, this is coupled with my experience in a polygamous home. One mistake but blessing I think, I could remember I made when I was eleven years was answering a call when my then Pastor called out all the singles who were preparing to get married then, I thought it was an alter call and went out but I was so shamed when the Pastor called me out to ask me if I was preparing to marry and I said no. He now asked why I came out for the prayer? As a sharp Warri boy I said I want God to take time to package a good wife for me and for this to happen you have to start praying early, the entire church went agog.

The journey has always been God, I want to thank God for the type of wife I got married to, we both swapped parents, she snatched my parents from me and made me parentless…laughs, she took all my siblings and bought all their hearts which was the type of woman I prayed for. I don’t really like to call her wife but a bosom friend and a confidant.

TNC: What would you say is the most difficult part of being married?

Solomon: I don’t really see any difficulty if the foundation is on Christ, understanding is very important in marriage. I want to encourage our young ones today to put away materials things when it comes to marriage. The bible makes it clear that he that finds a wife (not a woman) but a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from God. Since God has made it so, why should I think of difficulties? Understand your spouse, know the dos and don’ts of each other, be friends instead of rivals, you are not into any competition, respect each, put each other interest first, be a burden bearer to each other, Once you know all this , things will continue to get better.

TNC: Three children so far, are we expecting more?

Solomon: Smiles, children are the inheritance from the Lord, they are a reward from Him and a gift from God to man.

TNC: How does being a father of three impact you especially in the present economic meltdown in Nigeria?

Solomon: It’s been God all the way. I personally don’t like dragging Nigeria’s condition into my private life because in as much as I am concerned, the condition of the country is likened to that of Ecclesiastes 11:4 he who watches the wind will fail to sow and if you fail to sow you will not reap. My brother if anyone puts into consideration the problem of this country you will not grow. I give God all the glory for the strength.

TNC: Describe your wife in one witty sentence

Solomon: She is far above rubies as described in Proverb 31:10-31

TNC: How do you both manage your issues?

Solomon: Yea, practically speaking, I don’t really know how to say this; we did not come together like the circular husband and wife thing. Our marriage is built on the foundation of friendship, we joke, we play, we abuse each other, we learnt not to drag third party into our marriage and this is what has really kept us thus far. I am always in the offending side and her own is to forgive even before you apologize, my wife can forgive for Africa but my brother if you wait for her to beg you, you go old ooo. She doesn’t know how to apologize and because of this she always avoids what will make her do so.

TNC: If there’s only one thing you could change to make your marriage sweeter, what will it be and why?

Solomon: To make my marriage sweeter I think I need to change my country ….laughs