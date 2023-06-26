Sokoto Killing: Stop Jungle Justice – MURIC blasphemy

On Sunday 25th day of June, 2023, the good people of Sokoto woke up and learnt about the murder of one butcher called Usman Buda over an alleged blasphemous comment against our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Sources revealed that some of the victim’s closest business associates at Sokoto abattoir made frantic efforts to rescue him but they equally sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital, sequel to the attack.

Sokoto State Chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the murder and urged the Muslim Ummah to stop taking the law into their hands each time there is an alleged blasphemy.

We assert that Islam abhors jungle justice, because it will lead to the taking of innocent lives and destruction of the properties of innocent persons. Islam does not allow people to do what they like or take laws into their hands as they deem fit. It is only the courts (Shariah and common law courts) that have powers to execute offenders after proving them guilty through fair trial, this position can be found in many Qur’anic verses such as Qur’an 4:65, 6:57, 12:40 and 43:10 etc.

It is not in dispute that Islamic law provides death sentence against anybody who insults, defames or brings disrepute to the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (Peace and Blessing of Allah be Upon Him). However, Islamic law does not leave the killing open in the hands of private individuals as it happened in the case of Usman Buda.

In fact, Islamic law stipulates that the offence of blasphemy like other offences should be established through evidence by witnesses before a court of law and the Court shall pronounce such person guilty of the blasphemy before execution could be carried out by the authorities.

Finally, while we condemn the murder of Usman Buda, we also in the strongest term urge Muslims to stop jungle justice and allow the law to take its course whenever issues of such nature arise. May the peace and blessings of Allah continue to be upon the noble prophet Muhammad (SAW).

