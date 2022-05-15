Sokoto Imbroglio: MURIC Condemns Looting, Attacks On Churches.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned attacks on churches and the looting of shops which occurred in Sokoto on Saturday, 14th May, 2022.

In a statement signed by the director of the human rights organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola, late in the evening of Saturday, 14th May, 2022, MURIC said the attacks were the handiwork of hoodlums and unscrupulous elements. He therefore appealed to Nigerians to desist from reprisal attacks on non-indigenes in other parts of the country.

The full statement reads:

“The Sokoto imbroglio boiled over yesterday, Saturday, 14th May, 2022 as hoodlums attacked a church and looted some shops.

“We strongly condemn the attacks. The fact that the Sultan’s palace was also targeted showed that the whole saga was the handiwork of unscrupulous elements. Muslim leaders knew nothing about it.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians to desist from reprisal attacks on non-indigenes and places of worship in other parts of the country.

“We urge every Nigerian to shun violence of any sort. We will gain nothing by towing the path of mutual destruction. The cities of Ukraine lay in ruins. They serve as recent examples and living testimonies for all of us. The guns are still booming in Ethiopia. Peace continues to elude Southern Sudan.

“With our massive population, we must be reminded that no country can contain us if war should break out in Nigeria. All schools and universities will remain shut. Markets will be attended only by those desperate enough to take trips that are likely to entertain no return. We all saw how Ukrainians lived in bunkers for weeks without food or water.

“Therefore, let us control our emotions as our leaders seek to bring the situation under control. We urge opinion leaders, traditional rulers, Christian and Muslim clerics throughout the country to de-escalate tension in their areas and among their followers. We urge all men and women of influence to avoid the use of inflammatory words.

“We commend the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, for quickly declaring a curfew in order to bring the situation under control. We charge the security agencies in all states to take proactive steps for the protection of non-indigenes within their areas of jurisdiction.”

