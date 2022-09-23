Reno Omokri: Even my receptionist while I was in government has a better degree than Obi.

With the release of the details of candidates for the 2023 general elections, acclaimed table shaker, Reno Omokri, has found a reason to throw jabs at Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labor Party in the forthcoming elections.

He wrote:

After all this noise on social media it is only a Second Class degree in Philosophy that your messiah has. Zenith Bank will not even employ such an educationally challenged character! Let us be objective. If you advertise a job, and a man with a PhD in Water Engineering (Rabiu Kwankwaso), and another with a Masters (with distinction) in International Relations (Waziri Atiku Abubakar), and finally a man with a second class lower in philosophy (Peter Obi) applied, who would you employ among the three?

Remove tribal and religious sentiments and answer truthfully! And the Obi, with his Second Class in Philosophy, wanted Kwankwaso, with his PhD in Water Engineering, to be his running mate. No be Okija shrine juju be that? Apply for a job in Shell with a Second Class in Philosophy and see if you even get a response back!