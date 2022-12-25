“The angel answered and said to him, ‘I am Gabriel, who stands in the presence of God, and was sent to speak to you and bring you these glad tidings.’” – Luke 1:19*

Decorating Christmas trees is a custom celebrated in many cultures. It was a tradition in Norway, home of composer Marie Wexelsen. Marie felt it was important to keep this tradition in perspective though. This was her inspiration for writing the hymn, “I Am so Glad Each Christmas Eve.”

Her thought was that this hymn would be sung when the tree was being decorated to allow parents to teach their children about the true meaning of the Christmas celebration.

It was a night of gladness, “the night of Jesus’ birth,” when the star shone like the sun and “angels sang on earth.” It was all about the birth of “the little Child in Bethlehem,” the King who “came down from Heaven above to help a world in need.” It was a reminder that He is the Son of God, and “still He loves His little ones and hears them when they pray.”

As we sing His praises, He opens the “palace of the King.” Parents were encouraged to explain the symbolism of the tree, “which fills the room with light” to tell of the “wondrous star that made the dark world bright.” This song reminds children that the star continues to shine, pointing us toward Jesus.

However you celebrate Christmas, remember to focus on Jesus. People of all ages need to be reminded that He loves them. We are called to share the joy of the season.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you use your holiday decorations to focus on Jesus’ birth?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to stay focused on You. Thank You that Jesus was born and came to die for my sins. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Luke 1