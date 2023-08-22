Snapchat Expanding Generative AI Features with Upcoming “Dreams” Feature

Snapchat is poised to push the boundaries of generative AI capabilities as it prepares to launch its new feature, “Dreams.” Following the success of its AI-powered chatbot My AI, which now responds with images as well as text, Snapchat’s Dreams aims to immerse users in imaginative scenarios using AI-generated selfies. Users will be able to insert themselves and friends into fantastical backgrounds, tapping into the app’s potential to create personalized visual experiences.

The forthcoming Dreams feature will allow users to upload clear selfies, enabling the AI to craft images of them in various creative situations. With an emphasis on angles, expressions, and lighting conditions, Snapchat’s AI will work its magic to deliver compelling visual compositions. Additionally, the app is developing “Dreams with Friends,” permitting users to collaboratively generate these AI-driven dreamlike images.

The inclusion of references to purchasing “Dream Packs” within the Snapchat app hints at the possibility of monetization in the future. Although Snapchat has not officially commented on its plans for Dreams, its positioning within the app’s interface and the ongoing development of related features suggest a promising direction for the platform’s creative AI expansion.