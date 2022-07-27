Not every body that is lucky with this, though cheap and free. Did I say free and cheat? Hmmmm! It is not, only those who find it very difficult to smile genuinely would be able to understand the very costly value of smile from a sincere and lovely soul.

I have seen faces that smile and those that hardly. I have equally seen those that smile from the depth of their soul and those that pretend . The facial expressions may be the same but those who understand the dynamics and mastery of genuine smile would be able to sieve random smiles of pretence from those with deep emotions of love, care, selflessness etc.

She smiles each time she greets anybody. She smiles with everything in her, one could see the glow and sparkle in her eyes, she doesn’t pretend it, flows from the depth of her soul, affecting whoever that sees her smile.

It has become part of her, her second nature. She looks chubby and elegantly fresh. By my estimation she should be in her 60s. She looks it but her real age is 74. medicinal effect of genuine smile on her. It reduces stress, diminishes wrinkles and gullies , given the face the smoothness and freshness that no cosmetic foundation could give.

Have you smiled today? To whom? Why did you smile? It comes natural? Forced and forged for some selfish reasons?

The worse that can happen to anybody is the urge to smile when the smile itself isn’t present in ones life. The energy it excerts, the pressure it mounts on the veins and arteries and hate it tries to cover places one in very serious emotional problems.

When a heart is filled with bitterness, envy, hatred, complex and conspiracies, forcing smile out amidst all these is a skill that does not come easily and those that have such skill can be as deadly as the king cobra (Species: Ophiophagus hannah) It kills the fastest .

The king cobra can kill a person so fast because of the large volume of potent neurotoxic venom which stops nerves in the body from working.

Beware of such specie of people. They beam with smiles ,show their white teeth, embrace and hug while their poison of calumny, gossip, backbiting is close by, ready to be discharged once attention is off them.

Smile! Fake smile!! Smile that has the most gruesome intentions. If you can and blessed with the gift of intuition to detect such, as much as you can, keep a mile. Many have been squashed, squeezed , grinded into a flour for a meal by those whose smiles they took as genuine.

Smile as much as it brings life, enliven a dampened soul, makes an indifferent soul to yearn for a company, can be a deadly trap when it hatched and delivered by a heart that is genuinely evil.

In 2015 we had a similar smile that could with hindsight be described as “king cobra designed”. It was so infectious,many couldn’t resist.

The spark on their teeth glittered like the sparkles of twinkle star. Many got enamoured, impressed and spread their arms for full hug.

The romance was so electrifying, even when they were warned of the very venom seen around their mouth, they doubted it and waved it off as milk and honey.

7 years gone, where is the honey? Where is milk? The venom is coming, getting to everyone, the smile is gone and their real faces for who they are clear and bright .

Beware of the smile of a desperate person who is so obsessed to get a thing. It can bright, so illuminating only a discerning mind could actually see through the fakeness to behold the thick darkness that clog and dim the heart.

Smile is good! Don’t despise it at first value, but be wise to know that it shouldn’t be the only sign of love and brotherhood.

Look beyond the facial expressions, for indeed there is no act to read the mind’ construction on the face .

They will soon come again with similar smiles they displayed in 2015 and 2019, look beyond such smiles and see the venom.

Jarlath Opara