Friday, May 27, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
SME growth potentials are aided by a technology-driven solution

SME growth potentials are aided by a technology-driven solution

Iken

Iken

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The changing legal and operating contexts that affect MSMEs around the world necessitate new solutions that increase enterprises’ ability to adapt to change. With the COVID-19 epidemic has spurred technological adoption, the stakes have never been higher.

To that end, QShop, a technology-driven e-commerce platform created in 2020, is on a mission to assist SMEs in succeeding in a technologically driven world.

SMEs in emerging markets can improve their ability to meet business objectives and contribute to economic progress by using technology to provide an inexpensive e-commerce solution through QShop.

“During the epidemic, we found that technology was one of the primary things that helped many small companies survive,” Tarebi Alebiosu, founder of QShop, said at a virtual media event. Many, on the other hand, struggled to master the complexities of incorporating technology into their day-to-day operations.

“As a result, in late 2020, we developed QShop, a mobile-first solution, to make e-commerce technology adoption more affordable for small enterprises.” Simply simply, we assist small businesses in selling online and scaling their operations. QShop’s tight integration with social media allows for a quick and painless setup; most stores are up and operating in under two minutes.”

Alebiosu claims that by simplifying Africa’s e-commerce environment and website creation, many entrepreneurs who would otherwise struggle with the complexities of running a business online will be able to do so in a matter of clicks. QShop provides SMEs with the tools and resources they need to establish a successful e-commerce business.

She claims that the company’s connection with banking partners such as Stripe, Flutterwave, Paystack, and, most recently, Providus Bank, allows merchants to accept funds in any currency smoothly.

She claims that the company’s new relationship with Providus Bank has cut payment processing time in half, allowing businesses to get store credit for transactions in as little as one hour.

She also mentioned that QShop offers Facebook Pixel, Instagram, and Google Analytics technology integration. Merchants can now set up their storefronts in minutes, boost customer interaction, and track growth.

She stated that businesses have shown a lot of interest in QShop since it was launched. Over 10,000 SMEs have signed up, and over USD500,000 in combined merchant sales has been processed.

She stated that the company’s long-term growth strategy is based on enhancing growth for retail-focused enterprises. As a result, merchants can expect platform updates such as credit, market access, and business training.

Harrison Hammond, QShop’s Head of Technology, added, “At QShop, we want to assist customers go from zero to a hundred via technology.” We act as a middleman, bringing all of the elements together in one place: websites, inventory, payment systems, and logistics. QShop is a good place to start for SMEs who are now overwhelmed by the complexity of technology connections.”

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended