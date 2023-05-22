Small Doctor – Why I don’t drink, smoke nor womanize

Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor has disclosed the reason he doesn’t smoke, drink and womanize like his fellow musicians and entertainers do. He said because of his family background, he doesn’t engage in social vices.

During an interview with Beat FM, Lagos, he said:

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke… I don’t womanize. I don’t have a vice. Trust me.

“No cap. I have been like this since like a decade ago, trust me. Even before I got a Visa to any other country.”

