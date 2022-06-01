Sleeping Bus Driver Crashes Conductor To Death In Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified bus conductor, on Tuesday, died in a fatal crash that occurred at the Ihiala Council Secretariat axis along the Ihiala—Owerri Road, Anambra State.

The accident occurred at about 05:00hours in the morning.

According to an eyewitness, who is also one of the passengers, the driver was tired and slept off while driving, lost control, and hit a vehicle in his front and crashed.

However, the vehicle which was hit did not stop.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Anambra Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Margaret Onabe said 22 people (comprising 17 male adults and 5 female adults) were involved in the crash, while one male adult (the conductor) died, and four other male adults sustained various degrees of injuries.

She further attributed the cause of the crash to fatigue and loss of control, and explained that it was between two vehicles —a white Zhongtong Luxurious Bus (with registration number: NNE423XB) and another vehicle whose details could not be gotten.

Continuing, she said: “As at the time of filling this report, the injured victims were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, and the dead victim deposited at same hospital’s morgue by the FRSC rescue team from RS5.34, Ihiala Unit Command.

“The personnel managed traffic and ensured that the obstruction caused was cleared.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, while sympathizing with the family of the dead victim, wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged drivers to ensure they observe the regulatory rest period before plying the road.”