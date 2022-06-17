Sixteen cities, from three nations, will jointly host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup

For the first time in history of the FIFA World Cup tournament, three nations will jointly host the prestigious competition in 2026 and 48 nations will participate, as against 32 previously known. FIFA announced this development on Wednesday. The United States has 11 slots, Mexico has 3 and Canada has 2.

The 11 cities officially selected in the United States are: New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium).

In Mexico and Canada are: Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA Bancomer), Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Toronto (BMO Field) and Vancouver (BC Place).

According to ESPN, the following candidates missed out on selection: Baltimore/Washington (M&T Bank Stadium); Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium); Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium); Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium); Denver (Empower Field at Mile High); and Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium).

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in an interview with Fox Sports described the selection process.

“It was the most competitive process ever for the FIFA World Cup,” “We will be working in clusters, making sure that the teams and the fans don’t have to travel too much in different areas: West, Central and East.”

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement said.

“It’s a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams,”

“Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn’t be more excited to work with FIFA to host what, we think, will be the greatest World Cup in history.

“I want to congratulate all the big cities that will host games. I know you will all do a fantastic job of sharing your world-class stadiums, unique communities and culture, and amazing fans when the world comes to North America in four years.”