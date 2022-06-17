Saturday, June 18, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Sixteen cities, from three nations, will jointly host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup

Sixteen cities, from three nations, will jointly host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

For the first time in history of the FIFA World Cup tournament, three nations will jointly host the prestigious competition in 2026 and 48 nations will participate, as against 32 previously known. FIFA announced this development on Wednesday. The United States has 11 slots, Mexico has 3 and Canada has 2.

The 11 cities officially selected in the United States are: New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium).

In Mexico and Canada are: Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA Bancomer), Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Toronto (BMO Field) and Vancouver (BC Place).

According to ESPN, the following candidates missed out on selection: Baltimore/Washington (M&T Bank Stadium); Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium); Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium); Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium); Denver (Empower Field at Mile High); and Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium).

Credit: ESPN

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in an interview with Fox Sports described the selection process.

“It was the most competitive process ever for the FIFA World Cup,” “We will be working in clusters, making sure that the teams and the fans don’t have to travel too much in different areas: West, Central and East.”

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement said.

“It’s a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams,”

“Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn’t be more excited to work with FIFA to host what, we think, will be the greatest World Cup in history.

“I want to congratulate all the big cities that will host games. I know you will all do a fantastic job of sharing your world-class stadiums, unique communities and culture, and amazing fans when the world comes to North America in four years.”

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle