Six Yazidi Women Rescued From Islamic State Captivity In Iraq

Six Yazidi women rescued from IS captivity

Six Yazidi women rescued from IS captivity. Credit: Twitter/@NadiaMuradBasee

Six Yazidi Women Rescued From Islamic State Captivity In Iraq

Six Yazidi women rescued from Islamic State (IS) captivity in Syria have been flown back to Erbil, Kurdistan, where they were reunited with their families on 3 June with the help of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The women were children and teenagers when they were abducted in 2014 after IS took control of large swathes of land in East and Northeast Iraq, including the Yazidi city of Sinjar. The terrorists killed an estimated 5,000 Yazidi civilians for refusing to convert to Islam; between 400,000 and 500,000 Yazidis were displaced, and 6,000-7,000, predominantly women and children, were taken as slaves. Many of them were sold and transferred to Syria, and it is estimated that over 2,000 Yazidi women are still missing.

In a statement issued following the rescue of the six women, Yazidi Nobel Prize Laureate Nadia Murad said: ‘Rescuing trafficked and enslaved Yazidi women and children is an on-going humanitarian campaign and the reunification of these six women with their families, after nearly nine years, gives us hope that more can be found. We will continue to search for the remaining women and children who we know are still missing. In this endeavour, we are asking for help with international partners.’

CSW’s Founder President Mervyn Thomas said: ‘CSW is pleased to report the release of these six women from captivity. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they recover from the trauma they have been through. We continue to call on the international community to step up efforts to secure the release of all Yazidis who remain in captivity, and to ensure that those responsible for atrocity crimes are brought to justice.

