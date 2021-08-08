Sit at home order not suspended – IPOB

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156031
IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful has come out to refute earlier claims today by an alleged Kanu’s brother, who stated that the IPOB group was suspending its sit at home order. The Publicity Secretary said that Kanu’s brother who issued the statement is not IPOB’s spokesman and therefore should be ignored.
According to Powerful, “Kanu’s Bother is not IPOB spokesperson and anybody who listens to that deceptive statement and obligated to such statement by coming out tomorrow will get it hot.”
The earlier statement from Kanu’s brother said:
“IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.”
“IPOB having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students to take their examinations.
‘Allowing the sit-at-home to go ahead as earlier announced, in the face of the NECO Exam would amount to assisting enemies of Biafra to inflict more injuries on her children.
“As a group fighting for the liberation of her people from oppression from her enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students to take their exams”.
