In order to construct a six million tonne per year cement plant in Itori, Ogun State, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and Sinoma International Engineering of China have inked a contract.

Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, and Devakumar Edwin, the Group’s Executive Director for Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, signed the contract. Yin Zhisong, the Group President of China Sinoma Engineering, and Liu Renyue, the company’s Chairman, represented China Sinoma Engineering.

Speaking at the signing event, Dangote said that when the new integrated cement plant is complete, it will increase Dangote Cement’s local production capacity, bringing it to 41.25 million tonnes annually and raising its total African capacity to 57.6 million tonnes annually.

He said that the Itori Cement Plant will also boost Nigeria’s ability to export cement, allowing for greater economic diversification and foreign currency inflows.

Dangote claims that the project will also boost the local economy by generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, as well as stimulating growth in the Itori axis.

In spite of the fact that there are enough of raw materials available for producing such things locally, he continued, building the new cement factory is in keeping with Dangote Group’s objective of doing so.

He characterized Sinoma as a strategic partner who has played a crucial role in the accomplishment of important projects inside the Dangote Group.

He said, “We are comfortable working with your company. You have handled some of our key projects and I am positive that this project will be completed as scheduled.”

Yin Zhisong, group president of China Sinoma Engineering, expressed satisfaction with the Dangote Group’s commitment and perseverance in constructing cement facilities around Africa.

He stated: “It is an honour for us to build another cement plant for Dangote Group. We are proud and happy to be on this journey with the company again.”

When fully operational, the plant is anticipated to have two lines producing clinker at a rate of 6,000 TPD each, for an installed daily total capacity of 12,000 TPD. It is anticipated to be finished in 27 months using top-tier cement industry equipment that was purchased from the biggest equipment providers in Europe.

The facility will feature a captive power plant on site to produce electricity for the cement kilns and other manufacturing equipment.

The Obajana, Ibese, and Okpella Plants are the other three cement plants built by Dangote Cement as green field projects in Nigeria. The Itori Cement Plant will be the fourth.