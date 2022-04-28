Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu didn’t make heaven, Pastor Shares his revelation from God

Following the sad death of Nigerian gospel singer, Late Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose death caused lots of stir on social media with rumors of her being maltreated by her husband, a Tanzanian pastor, Allen Mziray has revealed using his Facebook account to share revelations of the late singer’s afterlife judgment. He revealed that the late singer didn’t enter the gates of heaven.

In his narration which he shared on Monday, April 25, pastor Allen expressed that he was in the bathroom when God spoke to him, instructing him to share to the world about the singer’s death and how she didn’t make it to heaven.

According to his narration, Pastor Allen claimed God told him that the singer didn’t enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornments.

His narration:

‘’Go and talk about Osinachi Nwachukwu and how she failed to enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornment.’’

He further narrated that God admitted he gave her the gift of worship but her failure to separate from worldly adornings prevented her from entering heaven’s gates.

‘’The Lord told me’’ it is true that I anointed her and I gave her the gift of worship, she was my servant but she failed to separate from the worldly adornment, as a result she was not allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven because of worldly adornment.’’

‘’This is a very sad thing saints, the lord is very serious when it comes to his word, he does not change nor will he change. If he says that no jewelry for his children then we must obey his word regardless of where you congregate.’’

