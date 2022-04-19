Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Singer Omah Lay Gets Pulled Down and Laid Upon by Female Fan While Performing on Stage

Singer Omah Lay Gets Pulled Down and Laid Upon by Female Fan While Performing on Stage

During a European music tour in Sweden by Nigerian singer Omah Lay, a female obsessed fan has once again stirred lots of reaction on social media by her unimaginable action.

While the Nigerian artist was performing on stage, the die-hard female fan jumped into the stage, wrestling Omah Lay to the ground while ensuring she laid on him thereby causing a rather confusing and awkward moment for both the singer and the crowd.

Satisfied by her actions, the unidentified lady walked out of the stage with a smirk showing no regret.

In resemblance to the similar case of singer Ruger who was sexually molested by a female fan who grabbed his manhood while he performed on stage, this incident has got many Nigerians upset by the constant molestation of male singers by female fans.

In a short video that emerged online, social media users have reacted differently to the female fan molesting Omah Lay.

See reactions:

Chiimuamaka:

Women are now doing more than men’’

Dohertybisola:

“If na naija this thing happen, Dem go don woz am better pushing’’

Iam_d_i_n_o

“Some people are not well at all.’’

Jennifer Eziuloh

