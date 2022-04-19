Singer Omah Lay Gets Pulled Down and Laid Upon by Female Fan While Performing on Stage

During a European music tour in Sweden by Nigerian singer Omah Lay, a female obsessed fan has once again stirred lots of reaction on social media by her unimaginable action.

While the Nigerian artist was performing on stage, the die-hard female fan jumped into the stage, wrestling Omah Lay to the ground while ensuring she laid on him thereby causing a rather confusing and awkward moment for both the singer and the crowd.

Satisfied by her actions, the unidentified lady walked out of the stage with a smirk showing no regret.

In resemblance to the similar case of singer Ruger who was sexually molested by a female fan who grabbed his manhood while he performed on stage, this incident has got many Nigerians upset by the constant molestation of male singers by female fans.

In a short video that emerged online, social media users have reacted differently to the female fan molesting Omah Lay.

See reactions:

Chiimuamaka:

“Women are now doing more than men’’

Dohertybisola:

“If na naija this thing happen, Dem go don woz am better pushing’’

Iam_d_i_n_o

“Some people are not well at all.’’

