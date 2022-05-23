Monday, May 23, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Singer 2Face visits Sound Sultan’s grave

Singer 2Face visits Sound Sultan’s grave

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Nigerian music veteran, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2face, during his stay in the US, has paid a visit to his late friend and colleague’s grave, Sound Sultan.

The singer shared on Monday, via his Instagram page a video of himself with his friends laying beautiful flowers on the deceased tomb.

He wrote in the video:

”Went to pay my respects to my brother Sound Sultan. With my brothers @emmaugolee @amfrankiej @blackahrank.”

”July 11, World Sultan day. Blessed #grateful #warrior. We miss you my dear friend @soundsultan. Olarewaju Fasasi. Bless up’’

The late musician, died on Sunday, 11th July 2021, after suffering from throat cancer, he was buried at the Masjid Al Aman Cemetery, New Jersey in the United States.

His last Instagram post before he died was a song by Patoranking, ‘’Celebrate Me.’’

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle