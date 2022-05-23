Singer 2Face visits Sound Sultan’s grave

Nigerian music veteran, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2face, during his stay in the US, has paid a visit to his late friend and colleague’s grave, Sound Sultan.

The singer shared on Monday, via his Instagram page a video of himself with his friends laying beautiful flowers on the deceased tomb.

He wrote in the video:

”Went to pay my respects to my brother Sound Sultan. With my brothers @emmaugolee @amfrankiej @blackahrank.”

”July 11, World Sultan day. Blessed #grateful #warrior. We miss you my dear friend @soundsultan. Olarewaju Fasasi. Bless up’’

The late musician, died on Sunday, 11th July 2021, after suffering from throat cancer, he was buried at the Masjid Al Aman Cemetery, New Jersey in the United States.

His last Instagram post before he died was a song by Patoranking, ‘’Celebrate Me.’’

