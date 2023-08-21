Singapore’s biophilic skyscraper, CapitaSpring is one of Singapore’s tallest skyscrapers with a height of 280 meters (919 feet). The building which integrates nature and design, is privately owned by real estate giants CapitaLand and Mitsubishi Estate and is located in Singapore’s Downtown Core district.

The CapitaSpring Tower is a 51-story building that features a glass and aluminum facade that bursts open to reveal plants and trees growing hundreds of feet above the ground. At street level, passersby and office workers line up for an elevator that leads to the “Green Oasis” — a spiral garden path that winds past exercise equipment, benches, and tables on its journey through four stories of tropical flora.

The entire skyscraper houses over 80,000 trees and plants across 90,000 square feet of landscaped area, which also includes a shady-covered plaza at its base. On the building’s top floor, there is a 4,500-square-foot rooftop farm that supplies fruits, vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers to three on-site restaurants.

BIG’s founder, Bjarke Ingels, said in a statement, that the tower is “like a vision of a future in which city and countryside, culture and nature can coexist.”

The mixed-use complex has room for working, living, and playing – residential spaces take up the first eight floors and contain facilities like a swimming pool, jacuzzi, jogging track, gymnasium, social kitchen, residents’ lounge, and barbecue pits. Then the top 29 floors are set aside for offices.