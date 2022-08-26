“But I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.” (Psalms 56:16)

Beloved of God, may your heart be filled with joy today.

Sing to the Lord a new song. His mercies are new every day.

May your spirit break out in song and your lips be filled with praise.

For God inhabits the praises of His people.

Do not allow your spirit to be downtrodden.

No matter what happens in your life today, simply knowing that God is with you is a great reason to break out in worship.

Have you noticed that every time you praise God, your spirit gets refreshed as well?

That’s because when we praise and worship the Lord, we’re putting our full attention on how great God is, instead of focusing on our problems or whatever troubles us.

And when you realize how much God truly loves you and how eager He is to bless you, you can’t help but be filled with compassion and joy.

So keep the praises of the Lord on your lips today. Keep your spirit joyful and your heart full of song.

Be Greatly Blessed!

*Prayer:*

Father, thank you for giving me a heart full of song.

Knowing your love for me gives me a joyful spirit.

A spirit that can’t help but praise and worship you.

For you alone are worthy of our adoration.

You alone are worthy of our praise.

Let your spirit move in my life today.

Inspire in me a new song and help me to keep your praises on my lips.

May every word, thought and deed of mine be of worship to you.

O Lord, you’re my beautiful, wonderful saviour. The King of kings. The Lord of lords.

You’re the Alpha and the Omega. The First and the Last.

You’re the great Healer. My Provider. God almighty.

I’ll enter your gates with thanksgiving, and your courts with praise.

Entreat me not to leave you as I long to dwell in your House.

Bless your name O Lord, for your mercy endures forever.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!