Religious Rights Advocacy group, CSW will host a protest outside the Nigerian High Commission in London today as part of its ongoing ‘Sing For Freedom’ campaign, which is calling for action to stem the scourge of abductions targeting educational establishments in northern and central Nigeria.

Speakers include Lord David Alton of Liverpool, Pastor Fred Williams of Spirit Life Missions, and Mervyn Thomas CMG, Founder President of CSW and Chair of the UK FoRB Forum.

The protest is expected to hold between 1-1:30pm BST.

It would be recalled that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that at least one million students in Nigeria could miss school this year due to the rise in mass school abductions and insecurity.

CSW stated that the Sing For Freedom campaign runs until 7 November. Members of the public are encouraged to sign a petition and to raise awareness about violations of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) around the world by joining American gospel artist KB and others in a singing challenge on social media.