A sex starved Nigerian married woman has taken to the public to narrate her marriage ordeal.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said since she got married to her husband in 2020, he has made love to her just once due to lack of erection.

She, however, alleged that there are indications that her husband is cheating on her.

She wrote:

Good morning mum, happy new year and how is the family doing? I believe are good, may God bless you for all that you do ma. Ma please help me post on ground, I really need advice from others. Ma, I am the woman that posted sometimes last year about my hubby’s inability to make love to me since after wedding, we got married 2020 and we stay all through from December to May when I insisted that we should go to church for prayers because he was adamant about going to hospital, so he was able to follow me for prayers in the church and God surprised us, I will never forget that day when we came back, we met that same day in the night because for the first time in our marriage his dick erected and we had sex though it was just one round, but through the little enjoyment of that day it yielded result (pregnancy).

Hmmm, mummy to be honest, I was not happy that I took in immediately after the first sex we had as husband and wife but on a second thought I consoled myself and asked God to forgive me, it was not about the pregnancy because I wanted to know if it’s something that will last. Now, to the main reason of writing this, since I took in my hubby became relaxed and cold towards me, no care, love or attention, sometimes I sit in my room and cry and keep asking God what sin I committed because I kept myself during my singlehood, but as it is I am regretting it because I have been sex starved since I got pregnant and up to this moment my husband has refused to touch me.

I asked him why and he said it is because of his sexual issue, since then I have been holding myself but this morning am heartbroken. He traveled and came back this morning and I saw condoms and herbal power medicine inside his bag. Mummy, please what should I do? Should I confront him or I should just keep mute?? Meanwhile I’m planning that when I go for my delivery in my parents house I will involve them and let them know because am thinking of not continuing with the marriage after I put to bed, since we got married we have had sex only once. Please mummy and daddies u people should advise me like your daughter. We are married legally. Thanks ma and hide my I.D.