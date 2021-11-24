I think not of your heart, spirit, soul.
[But] I went to your home, I found union.
Your adornment is by nature.
Your abode a little above it
Living so spontaneous with the needs
Which nature never hid
No fault that you think every now; eternity
Leaders and the led understood fellowship
The future for you, just a thing, a coming thing
And like yesterday you shall be meeting it
Brothers and strangers you beat-in like a blacksmith
And soon unstable waters became calm as a garden,
Ah, unity your overwhelming creed
With your complete comprehension of undeniable differences
So silent in town halls, deceit was personal
Between a chick and its tender wings
Today, have been searching for this simple African man
No longer in his changed clan
Running out of town
Blessing the diaspora
Must you come back
Better be seen everywhere
He’s the one I know
If I cross the seas
New ones I shall know
When and where will I find again
The simple African man
