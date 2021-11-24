I think not of your heart, spirit, soul.

[But] I went to your home, I found union.

Your adornment is by nature.

Your abode a little above it

Living so spontaneous with the needs

Which nature never hid

No fault that you think every now; eternity

Leaders and the led understood fellowship

The future for you, just a thing, a coming thing

And like yesterday you shall be meeting it

Brothers and strangers you beat-in like a blacksmith

And soon unstable waters became calm as a garden,

Ah, unity your overwhelming creed

With your complete comprehension of undeniable differences

So silent in town halls, deceit was personal

Between a chick and its tender wings

Today, have been searching for this simple African man

No longer in his changed clan

Running out of town

Blessing the diaspora

Must you come back

Better be seen everywhere

He’s the one I know

If I cross the seas

New ones I shall know

When and where will I find again

The simple African man