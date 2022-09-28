Simon Moses, who Captained Nigeria last night against Desert Warriors of Algeria without Captain Ahmed Musa and assistant Captain Troost Ekong in an interview, revealed his frustration after the game.

Super Eagles lost 2-1 after full-time to Algerian National team after playing a 2-2 draw to the Algerian team B in a previous match.

Speaking after the game, Simon said: “Actually the game did not go the way we planned it. But it’s part of the job because we learn every day. And I believe we will pick a lot from it.

“We all know that the referee did not give us justice. But then the coach said we should forget about it and keep fighting. We just need to encourage and motivate ourselves because we play for pride, we play for our family and the Nigerian fans. I believe we did our best but it did not go as planned”