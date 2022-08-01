PSG last night defeated Nantes to claim their 11th trophee Des Champions. The Canaries were defeated by a 4-0 scoreline at full time at the Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv. Simon Moses, who started the game and the entire Nante team, were vulnerable against Paris.

Lionel Messi, who has now won 40 trophies, requires one more to equal Dani Alves’s record as the most decorated player in football with 41 trophies to his name.

Messi opened the scoring chart for PSG at the 22nd minute into the game, Sergio Ramos struck during the second half to make it 2-0, while Neymar Jr hit a brace in the 45th and 87th minutes respectively, extending the lead to 4-0.

Newly appointed PSG manager Christophe Galtier without Kylian Mbappe played a 3-4-1-2 formation to accommodate Messi and Neymar up front.

The 2022-23 season of the French Ligue 1 will begin on 6 August through to June 2023. Nantes will play away to Angers while PSG travels to the newly promoted Clermont Foot.