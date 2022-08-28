Simon Moses who was voted man of the match by Flashscore, helped Nantes record their first victory of the season over Toulouse in the fourth game of the Ligue1 season. Nantes into the new season had drawn two and lost one before the victory today over visitors Toulouse. Simon Moses scored and assisted today, rolling his goals’ contribution this season into 3 (2 goals and 1 assist).

The Canaries conceded at their turf in the 15th minute and were held to a 0-1 draw at half-time. Despite having less possession, 44%, into the second half, Nantes scored twice, with the first goal coming from Geussand who was assisted by Simon Moses in the 50th minute, five minutes later Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed doubled Nantes’s lead to make it 2-1.

Simon Moses in the 61st minute grabbed Nante’s safety goal, giving the Canaries a 3-1 lead. They held onto the score line until full time.

Nantes now sits at 11th place after accumulating 5 points, same as Toulouse who is in 10th position just by goal difference from 4 games.

Antoine Kombouaré, coach of FC Nantes, post match reaction:

“What a reaction from the players! It was interesting to see how we were going to react against an opponent who roughed us up in the first half. They reacted like champions! We had a lot of doubts before this match. We deserve this victory. Toulouse could have scored a second goal and that stung us.

The goal woke us up. We let them advance in our camp, and we were too far. It woke us up. In the difficulty, we went looking for success. I saw some great players today. They gave a lot of positive responses. They have character.

It’s been a long time since we last played 4-3-3. We had to frame their midfield, and we had to make our attackers roar. These first goals will give them confidence. We have answers, but at the moment. You have to question yourself.

We have three players with glitches: Fabio, Ischio, Merlin the calf and Simon too. There is a good chance that they will not play in Strasbourg.

We weren’t in it at the start of the game. We were far from the opponent, so we did not recover the ball. At half-time, the boys came back with other intentions, building on the end of the first half.

We have three injuries. I know we need at least four players in four days.”