Simi releases first single of the year, STRANGER

Esther Salami June 9, 2023 0
Simi

Award-winning singer, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko aka Simi, releases her first single of the year today. After a long wait, the song was finally out at midnight on 9th June 2023.

The single was produced by LOUDAAAA, mixed by Simi, and mastered by Vtek. Simi, Stranger

The Nigerian Idol judge, seems to have her hands full this season as she will be appearing in Alicia Keys, Keys to the Summer Tour 2023, set to hold in seven locations from late July to early August.

Coupled with being a wife and mother, she seems to be doing a pretty good job meeting up demands.

The single is available on https://simi.ffm.to/stranger

 

 

