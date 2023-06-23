Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Simi discusses her two-year journey as a mother

The singer is managing to juggle motherhood and her work.

Simi, a Nigerian singer, has talked openly about her two-year journey since becoming a mother and the difficulties she encountered.

The performer opened up about embracing motherhood while attempting to continue her profession in an exclusive interview with Cool FM.

Simi described becoming a mother as the most amazing thing she has ever done and expressed her wonder and excitement at the experience.

She acknowledged, though, that as she started this new chapter of her life, she occasionally felt vulnerable. The singer didn’t begin to rediscover herself and reclaim her sense of identity until her daughter Adejare turned two.

Simi’s response when questioned about her two years old  was: “Oh my god, she is one of the most interesting people already. It is a lot of things at the same time, and I feel like the more time I spend as a mom, my feelings about it evolve.”

Simi continued by describing how becoming a mother changed her, saying: “2 years later after I had my child, I started to see myself a little more. When I say see myself, I mean notice myself, like oh you’re still there. It’s like the tunnel vision became wider, and I was able to see and experience myself a little bit more. And so it can make you really vulnerable, but it’s such a beautiful thing. That’s the most incredible thing I have ever done, and every day I am grateful to have that opportunity. But it’s not easy.”

The Duduke crooner emphasized motherhood’s demanding yet fulfilling facets. She acknowledged that everyone has a different experience by emphasizing the sacrifices she had to make and the development of her sentiments as a mother.

Simi is juggling her work and motherhood while in her third year of parenthood.

Watch interview here:

