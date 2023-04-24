Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Someone has given up hopes of winning La Liga this season, saying leaders Barcelona deserves to win it.

He made the remark yesterday after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Hernandez Xavi’s men.

In a post defeat conference, Someone said “Barça are on the verge of winning La Liga. Congratulations to them because they deserve it.”

On his part, Barca’s coach Xavi described beating Atletico Madrid as an extraordinary moment.

Xavi stated that it was a “crucial victory” in the title race.

He said “We have beaten a great team, Atlético Madrid are in an extraordinary moment, it has been a crucial victory. There are always criticisms and today there will be too, but I’m very happy and satisfied. Frenkie has been very comfortable and Pedri changes our game.”

“It was key to be supportive and Raphinha and Ferran are extraordinary in that aspect. We were very good, I think we generated more in the second half than in the first. Pedri gives us a lot, he improves everything he touches.”

“ter Stegen is among the three best goalkeepers in the world and because of our game I think he is the best.”

“There are always critics. There will be today too. We wanted to win in front of the fans. We have played a complete game in general terms. We knew that anything could have happened.”

“Frenkie was comfortable and Pedri changes the face of the team when he enters. Ferran has been very good, in defense we have once again kept a clean sheet. We have been supportive.”

“I am very happy with Ferran, because he never lowers his guard. He has been pointed out many times and tonight it is for the best, because he has decided the match. Strikers always want to score but today Ferran will be the happiest guy in the world.”

“Lewandowski’s problems with scoring? Today Ferran will be the happiest and Lewandowski or Raphinha less happy, that’s the thing about strikers, but you have to remember that Lewandowski is the top scorer in La Liga this season.”

“We came from two draws, three games without winning and it was a crucial game for the League. We are in a privileged situation.”

“When you win, things have been done well. We have granted chances that we should not have granted, but we had a good team in front of us. In 2nd Half we were able to decide & we didn’t, it’s the keynote of the season or you have to end up suffering.”

“The presence of Pedri and Frenkie will improve all our front-three.”