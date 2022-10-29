After many months of dust and dry weather suddenly rain came, stormy and thunderous with a lot of lightning, What happens? One dashes out to collect the rain? Move straight to the farm and starts to till and cultivate? The truth is, not every rain that falls needs to be collected, or sufficient enough to be useful, in that case silence and nonchalant attitude become a very good approach.

Silence Is Golden most times and more Golden when applied with wisdom and understanding.

Nature made it that we are endowed with two eyes to see more clearly, two ears to hear deeply and more accurately and one mouth to talk sparingly, more discerning and discreetly.

A mouth that talks more often, is like a tap with a high pressure whose lock is bad, flooding its environment,making it messy and muddy. It talks away its energy so fast and wastefully too , having no reservations and no secret.

Silence Is Golden, it gives one a base to reflect, think deep, way the options and decides which of the divides to follow.

Silence is Golden, it creates a mystery around one, even when one is shallow and weak, silence shields and covers.

Silence Is Golden, when the heat of accusation scorches, the drag and trolls devastating, replying every bit of the mud slings might be exhausting, silence comes handy here, allowing things to fizzle off with time.

Silence Is Golden, not everything that should be said ought to be said. Not everything round about one must be a public vibe. Not every success story and elevation must be shown, showcased and celebrated openly. Most times silence saves a lot.

Silence Is Golden! Only a mind reader can look beyond ones silence to know the very depth of ones thoughts. Silence is Golden! It saves a lot, the wise know the importance while the weak and the feeble demean it as weakness and “mumuish”

“Silence is not the absence of something but the presence of everything”…

Gordon Hempton

“Listen to silence. It has so much to say”

Rumi

Silence, away from the noise and rowdiness of the world gives one the serenity of the river bank, where nothing is loud enough than the thoughts of ones inner self.

The world is noisy already! Too cantankerous and overwhelmingly boisterous. The drums, the honking, the shrieking cry of war , hunger and dehumanisation are already driving many crazy, the best coping mechanism is silence.

Silence! Listen to yourself! Listen to the quietness of your environment. Listen to the chirping of the birds and the noises of the automobiles. Listen to the loud noise of the silence of the night and the fresh but deep inspiration of the dawn of the morning. Listen and be for once silent.

Let your thoughts be silent from the worries and pains of life vicissitudes. They can be very crazy and cranky. Only a mind that prides in silence will get pass through its crucibles and comes out Golden.

Learn how not to waste words on people who desire your silence, sometimes the most powerful thing you can say is nothing.

I’ve begun to realize that you can listen to silence and learn from it.

It has a quality and a dimension all its own.

— Chaim Potok

In prayers, before the presence of God silence can be Golden. Not every time is shouting and screaming in prayer, God afterall isn’t hard of hearing, silence can in moments like this, be very Golden.

Silence quietens ones soul,makes it calm and calculative, ready to receive rhema. Talk when it is necessary and remain silence when not necessarily. Talk can be cheap but silence is Golden

The effect of silence is like standing still before a baking dog. It comes barking, charging and howling, you stand unmoved in silence, watching and moving not an inch. What does it do? It turns, its tail between its legs it flee in deep fear.

Silence Is deep, Golden and a mystery unravelled around it. Use it wisely and one wouldn’t be wrong in anything in life.

Silence Is Golden, still waters run deep and the most empty makes the loudest noise.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com