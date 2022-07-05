Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigative panel to checkmate two matches that recorded the most goals in the country league since its invention. Lunbembu pummelled Kahula 95-0 and Gulf FC thrashed Koquima Lebanon 91-1 during their encounter in the second division of the Sierra Leone league. Nonetheless, the game had ended 2-0 and 7-1 during the first half before goals began oozing in the second half. SLFA has rebuffed both results and described them as an embarrassment to the league.

Both Kahunla and Gulf FC had the same number of points going to their final round of matches and were fighting for the Eastern Region’s remaining place in the national Super 10 League, which was the last stage of qualifying for the Premier League.

But the game began to have a mysterious record when it was discovered that both teams, with more goals, will proceed.

Organization president Thomas Daddy Brima to BBC Sport Africa:

“We can’t stand by and see an embarrassing situation like this go unpunished.

“We’re going to launch an immediate investigation and bring to book all those responsible for this mediocrity.

“All those found guilty will be dealt with by the SLFA laws, and will also be handed over to the country’s anti-corruption commission.”

“I’m not aware of any match manipulation, but can’t vouch for others,” Manager of Lumbenbu Jalloh told BBC Sport Africa.

“We conceded lots of goals in the second half. I was frustrated and at some point even left the touchline in anger. I wasn’t concentrating afterwards, so I can’t even tell how many goals we conceded in all.

“I’ll never be part of match fixing.

“I’m calling on the football authorities to investigate both matches and bring to book anyone found wanting. And if nobody is found guilty of any crime, then so be it.”

Instead, it was an encounter between “players in the community, including some Koquima players” which was held to “entertain fans who had bought tickets to witness their match with Gulf FC”.