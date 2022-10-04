Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has advised women not to leave their marriage for side chicks.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai asserted that side chicks now use charms to hypnotize married men.

Ossai urged married women to pray for their husbands to be delivered from the snares of side chicks.

He wrote:

Don’t leave your marriage for Side Chick.

Side chick nowadays are using charms.

As a married woman , no matter how hard a side chick is trying to break your home. Make sure you do all you can just to protect your home.

Even when your husband is misbehaving, please go on your kneel and pray to God because a lot of side chick nowadays are using charms.

Your husband might not be at his right senses because he might have been charmed by that side chick .

No right thinking husband will focus on side chick and leave his wife.