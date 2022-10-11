Both the National Industrial Court (NIC) and the Appeal Court have ordered ASUU to resume classes before any negotiations can continue and before ASUU’s appeal is heard.

The matter is now sub judice and any moves to give a deal to ASUU BEFORE they resume classes will run counter to court orders.

The federal government should allow the courts to decide this matter to a logical conclusion including but not limited to out of court settlement

If there is going to be an out of court settlement or consent judgement, it has to be through the courts.

Also negotiations with ASUU cannot continue until ASUU resumes classes. That’s what the court says.

Any other decision by either the executive or legislative arms is outside the orders of the court.