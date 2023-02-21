Shooting Stars AKA Oluyole Warriors have been slammed with a fine of N500,000 after one of its camp commandants was seen urinating at the centre of the stadium before their encounter with Akwa United during the match day9. Auwal Mohammed was pictured urinating at the centre of the pitch before the 2-2 draw against the Promise Keeper.

3SC have been hit with a fine by IMC for their inability to control its official who perpetrated such a horrendous act of urinating at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Auwal Mohammed has been banned from all NPFL-related activities for one year.

Shooting Stars have the option to appeal.

30 total views, 30 views today