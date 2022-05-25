Thursday, May 26, 2022
Soludo, Uba, Others Failed Anambra When They Had The Opportunity- Ex-Gov, Obi

Shocking – Peter Obi decamps from PDP

Shalom Grace

Shalom Grace

In what could be described as one of the most shocking preludes yet to the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has announced his departure from the main opposition party, PDP.

Peter Obi”s announcement comes as a surprise to his supporters and opponents across other parties as he ranked high among the top contenders for the PDP ticket.

This consequently means his withdrawal from the PDP Presidential Primaries. In a letter which he addressed to the national chairman of the party at WADATA Plaza Abuja, he cited among his reasons for resigning from the party to be recent developments within the party which do not align with his goal of nation-building.

It is not yet known what his next move will be. There are speculations that he will move to another party; is this true or will he just be a spectator come 2023 elections.

