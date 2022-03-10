Shocking: one day after DIG Egbunike’s death another police officer dies.

A top police inspector in Bayelsa State, Michael Timitimi has slumped and died. The shocking incident happened during his grandmother’s burial in Igbedi community of kolokuma /Opokuma local government area.

According to Daily Trust, inspector Michael who was attached to the state security outfit, the State Vigilante Service and Bayelsa Volunteer Force, died after dancing vigorously during the wake keep of his late grandmother.

His death which has left his colleagues and family in shock and uncontrollable tears will create a vacuum in the state’s police force due to his diligence while in service.

The chairman of Bayelsa State Volunteers, Oyinkuro Lucky Asanakpo with some delegates however, has paid the bereaved family a condolence visit.

More-so, the Police spokesman state, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed Inspector Timitimi’s death and revealed that he had experienced some health challenges before he died in the hospital where he was taken to after slumping.