SHOCKING: Drama Ensues At Soludo’s Inauguration As Ex-Governor Obiano’s Wife Slaps Bianca Ojukwu

An embarrassing drama follows at the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the Governor of Anambara State on THURSAY, March 17 when the wife of the outgoing governor Willie Obaino Ebelechukwu, Slaps Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu.

According to a correspondent who was present at event, the shocking incident happened seconds after Governor Soludo took his oath of office. It was also gathered that the dignitaries including the Ex-Governor Obiano were already settled down when his wife Mrs. Obiano walked in and moved to the front row where the Mrs. Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated and gave her a resounding slap. Immediately, both women engaged themselves in a fistfight.

Legit.ng reports that the action drew the attention of the security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs. Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action. Mrs. Obiano was later taken away and shortly after, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the swearing in of the new Governor.

It however remains unclear as to the reason to the clash between both women.