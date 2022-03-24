Shocking: 19-Year Old Boy Impregnates Mother While Testing Love Charm

A 19-year old boy from Asaba, Delta State popularly called Ekenem has allegedly impregnated his mother in the bid to test his love charm.

According to the reports, Ekenem had visited a native doctor who prepared a love charm for him to use on his mother and one of the matrons in the college where he schools as a boarding student.

The report also has it that the husband of the woman, who had been away for a while denied during interrogation of being responsible for the pregnancy.

The victim, however, narrated while speaking to a journalist that she did not know what happened but all she knows is that a young man who had the resemblance of her son made his way to her room at the wee hours. She added that the whole incident left her dumfound and inexplicable.

Her son, Ekenem, while speaking at the police headquarter confessed saying:

‘’I am deeply sorry for all that has happened, I did not mean to do this. I saw myself falling in love with her after the love charm prepared for me.

‘’I have to confess because I know by doing so, God will touch her mind and I know she will forgive me.

‘’I suddenly found that I was making love to my mum when I thought the charm will not work, and upon revelation, I threatened to kill her and the matter was reported to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Celestina Kalu confirmed the report and disclosed the boy was arrested for threating his mother’s life.