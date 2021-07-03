Shippers Council: Abatemi-Usman hails Jime’s appointment

178 views | Michael Jegede | July 3, 2021
A former Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Nurudeen Abatemi-Usman, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Jime, on his appointment as the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).
In a letter of congratulations, personally signed by Abatemi-Usman, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), he hailed Jime’s appointment describing it as well-merited.
According to him, Jime has what it takes to pilot the affairs of the NSC to an enviable height considering his wealth of experience and pedigree.
“I write to express sincere congratulations to you on your worthy and meritorious appointment as the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, upon the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.
“It is indeed a well-deserved appointment considering your valuable contributions to the birth, growth and advancement of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). You have made significant impact in APC – Benue where you emerged as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general election.
With your huge wealth of experience as an astute lawyer and consummate administrator, and your outstanding records of achievements from the previous positions you have held within the legislative and executive arms of government, I have no doubt that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by the President and the supervising Minister of the agency,” Abatemi-Usman, said in the letter addressed to Jime.
He added: “On behalf of myself and my family, I wish you a successful tenure in office as you take up the task of directing the affairs of the Nigerian Shippers Council to greater heights.
“Whilst we pray that God direct and guide you aright in this new assignment, please accept our congratulations.”
Jime, a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), was a member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency for two terms between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.
His appointment, which is for a renewable four-year tenure, is effective from 23rd June, 2021.
