Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk 

Fifth Sunday of Easter, Year B – May 2, 2021.

Readings: Acts 9:26-31; Ps 21:26-28,30-32; 1 John 3:18-24; Gospel – John 15:1-8.

Theme: A Call to Discipleship!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading (Acts 9:26-31) reveals that despite facing persecution, Saul, a new convert preached fearlessly. The second reading (1 John 3:18-24) discloses that our love must not be only in words but in action as well. The message of the gospel (John 15:1-8) invites us to discipleship by being grafted on Christ, the vine. In the face of opposition and persecution, we are charged to embrace the call to discipleship by heroic witnessing.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, on the Fifth Sunday of Easter, we are charged to be disciples of Jesus who are charged to push the frontiers of Church’s mission of evangelisation to the ends of the earth. Our reflection, titled “Be My Disciples” shall fall within the scope of the Easter Season. We shall highlight the liturgical readings with a view to drawing pastoral lessons as a spiritual meal.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Acts 9:26-31) reveals that Saul, a new convert to the Christian faith preached fearlessly in Jerusalem after Barnabas had introduced him to the Saints explaining how God arrested him at Damascus. The reading indicated how the Hellenists were determined to kill him which made the brothers to take him to Caesarea and then to Tarsus – it also that the Churches throughout Judea, Galilee and Samaria lived in fear of the Lord and filled with the Holy Spirit, continued to spread the God News.

The second reading (1 John 3:18-24) discloses that our love must not be only in words but in action as well – “Only by this can we be certain that we are children of the truth and be able to quieten our conscience in his presence” the text says. It assures that whatever we ask God, “we shall receive, because we keep his commandments and live the kind of life that he wants.” It surmises that “whoever keeps his commandments lives God and God lives in him.”

The message of the gospel (John 15:1-8) invites us to discipleship by being grafted on Christ, the vine. Jesus says: “It is to the glory of my Father that you should bear much, and then you will be my disciples.” Jesus reveals himself as the true vine, and his father as the vinedresser. He further discloses that “as a branch cannot bear fruit all by itself but must remain part of the vine, neither can [we] unless [we] remain in [him].”

Pastoral Application/Lessons

1. Stand Up for the Faith: Amidst the marauding killer-herdsmen, kidnappers and general insecurity in the land, Jesus’ call to discipleship challenges us to be fearless like St. Paul who despite opposition by the Hellenists did not refrain from preaching the gospel.

2. Stand for Persecuted Christians: The help the brothers in Jerusalem rendered to Saul to enable him move to Caesarea and then to Tarsus should propel us to show solidarity with our persecuted brothers and sisters in Northern/Central Nigeria in terms of prayer, protests and material donations to the numerous IDPs among whom are innocent children and pregnant women.

3. Market Hope: Just as the Churches throughout Judea, Galilee and Samaria flourished, pastors of souls must assure our people that amidst the seeming hopelessness in the land, the Lord can turn things around for good if we remain steadfast.

4. Advance God’s Kingdom: The message of the second reading that our love must not only be in words but action demands that Christians in government or power must be proactive in advancing the kingdom of God in the secular space in a manner that Christ is visibly seen by all.

5. Speak Truth to Power: Because true discipleship entails speaking the truth, Christian leaders and indeed all Christians are reminded to uphold their faith as “children of the truth” by speaking truth to power no matter whose ox is gored because if those in government cannot guarantee the security of lives and property, they should resign.

6. Be Grated to Christ: The gospel reading challenges us to be grated to Christ so as bear fruits – since this are trying times for our country, Christians must engage in sober reflection while taking positive action to save their lives and the lives of their brothers and sisters across the country.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading reveals that Saul, a new convert to the Christian faith preached fearlessly in Jerusalem.

2. The second reading (1 John 3:18-24) discloses that our love must not be only in words but in action as well,

3. It surmises that “whoever keeps his commandments lives God and God lives in him.”

4. The message of the gospel invites us to discipleship by being grafted on Christ, the vine.

5. Jesus reveals himself as the true vine, and his father as the vinedresser.

Conclusion

By the virtue baptism, all Christ’s believers share in the Common Priesthood of Christ. Just as Christ was anointed by the Father as Priest, King and Prophet, all the baptised share in the three munera of the Priestly, Kingly and Prophetic mission of Christ. As such, we need to reactivate the call to discipleship. Although ministerial priests also share in this threefold mission, they are called in a special way to offer sacrifices to God for their sins and for the sins of the community as no one takes this honour upon himself (Cf. Hebrews 5:1ff). Notwithstanding, Jesus’ call “Be My Disciples” is a common responsibility for the priests, religious (Evangelii Nuntiandi, No. 70) and the laity. May God help us in this noble task, through Christ Our Lord. Amen!