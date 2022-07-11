Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 Presidential election is the beginning of his failure.

Tinubu had on Sunday in Katsina, named the former Borno governor as his running mate.

Reacting to the development, Ossai, in a post on Facebook, said a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to Nigerians.

Ossai stated that the move is condemnable and that it should be rejected at the polls next year.

He wrote:

Tinubu’s failure just started, Muslim Muslim ticket is an insult to Nigerians.

Tinubu (APC) just added to his failure by picking Ex-Borno Governor Shettima As Running Mate.

A Muslim Muslim ticket is not possible in Nigeria and who ever supports an ungodly ticket like this doesn’t wish Nigeria well.

This is condemnable and should be rejected at the polling unit come 2023.

No religion in Nigeria has claimed significant majority and Nigeria is not an Islamic country because our constitution is not written to be sharia compliant.

Nigeria is a country for all people, both the Christians, the Muslims , non Christians and non Muslims.

APC and Tinubu don’t believe in fairness, equity.

APC is a failed party and has brought suffering to Nigeria.

They don’t care about the Unity of our country.

Let’s me talk about Shettima briefly.

The former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima was a two times governor of Borno state, the home of Boko Haram.

As governor, he never fought against boko haram in his state.

He didn’t handle the Boko Haram situation in the state effectively while he held sway as governor.

As Governor, Boko Haram created 54911 widows, 52311 orphans in his state and he never did anything about it .

The same man is now a running to Tinubu.

We must reject them come 2023.