Politics is godly not dirty. It lies at the middle of any meaningful life endeavour. Nothing works without a detailed understanding of its Politics. When people say everything has a price, oftentimes it comes across to many as either derogatory, manipulative or negative. No! For fact everything has a price. Life has a price, death equally has, so also Politics. Until one understands the price of things in life, getting such might be very difficult.

What then is the price of partisan Politics? If you ask me, integrity, commitment, competence, selflessness, decorum, decency etc are the very price tag of partisans Politics de jure.

Sadly , partisan Politics overtime has taken a posture that suggests nothing but it being dirty, throwing caution to the wind if one must make significant mark on the runway of partisans Politics.

It becomes a do or die affair, a hatchetman’ game, using all manner of uncouth tools to defame, demean and denigrate opponents for cheap and pedestrian scores of popularity.

Since the beginning of political parties’ primaries, the range and rate of war of words in a very lowest level of decorum has been worrisome. Guarded with the most uncouth and imprecative expressions, couched disrespectfully and uncharitably, they throw them at opponents with the intention of deflating whatever they have identified as their inflated intimidating political balloons.

They say things they don’t mean, they skew facts and manipulate reality, they manufacture scenarios and make them look real and genuine, creating the most derogatory words as channels to deliver them in a very punchy and pepperish manner to their targeted persons.

Of all that were said by Politicians against their perceived enemies, possing as stumbling blocks to either them or their preferred candidates was Shettima’ raw and broad day light insult to Prof. Yemi .

Prof. Is the current Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. A perfect gentleman, cool and adorable. Intelligent and intentional in his duties and responsibilities. He was obviously a preferred APC candidate for the standard bearer but corruption and the gullibility of men driven by stomach infrastructure robbed APC that fine bride that would have genuinely pulled the sentiments of many Nigerians to APC.

That is the person Shettima in desperation to disgrace and discredit him for Tinubu tagged “An Ice cream Seller”

Between Shettima and Prof who possesses the gait and demeanour of an ice cream seller? Who would such an ice cream bicycle fit, who would look more of an ice cream seller mounted on the bicycle, with their usual raffia hat and blue apron?

This is how dirty people can get in pursuit of their selfish interest. Many would have asked then what was the interest of Shettima on Tinubu? Not anymore , the game up his sleeve then has been unveiled. He wasn’t ranting for free. He didn’t go that long miles to insult a sitting Vice president for his love for Tinubu and trust in his competence to rule, the very reason and motive for his ill mannered and ungentlemanly behaviour was for the promised slot of a running mate.

These are the very bunch of rascals, gangsters, selfish and uncouth fellows that want to rule Nigeria? Apart from partisan Politics would any sane person who understands the politics of management, the politics of competence, the politics of corporate policy making and politics of leadership, human and resource management allows Tinubu and Shettima to preside over the affairs of this country?

Nigeria and Nigerians are of more importance than the loyalty to party politics. Nigeria is dying, the breath is ceasing, the strength is weaning and its pulse is fading kicking weakly by day. The eyes are getting dimmed and the teeth clenching.

This is not the time for party affiliations and gregarious support. There is an emergency and if nothing is done, using the competence and excellence of the right people, come 2023, there may be no Nigeria for people to rule.

To Shettima who got the gut to describe condescendingly our Vice president as an ice cream seller, we wish you well in your political adventures.

We assure you, come 2023 there will be no real ice cream seller as a Vice president. We have a better alternative far better than you the de jure ice cream seller

You denigrated a sitting Vice President so insultingly, how do you intend to get there? Remember Karma isn’t in extinction.

#Be wise Nigerians! No other place to go! Let us make this wise decision devoid of party ,tribal and religious sentiments.

2023 is the Nigerians project! Let us invest in it. Let us own the process. Bequeath not your right to anybody. Contribute to its emergence. Don’t collect rather invest and buy shares in this project 2023 . By this the moral height and ground to ask questions and demand for accountability wouldn’t slip off our grip for a paltry sum or wretched once every four years inducement.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com