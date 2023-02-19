Impressed by his passion for service and inspiring political and diplomatic profile, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze says the good people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District are surer of a credible, effective and proactive representation in Amb. Oji Ngofa, Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Southeast zone in the February 2023 elections.

In a statement made available to the media in Port Harcourt, the party Chief said a closer examination of Ngofa’s antecedents in public service reveal honesty, competency, transparency and accountability, all of which are very impressive themes common in rare breeds of his standard.

He called on the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Sen. Bary Barinada Mpigi who is seeking re-election to shelve his re-election bid, collapse his support base for Amb. Ngofa and partner with the former Nigeria Ambassador to Netherlands whose track records as Eleme Council Chairman significantly improved the performance index for local government Chairmen in Rivers State.

Eze said Sen. Mpigi who is hardly seen making an input on the floor of the Senate is too docile to represent a people as informed, enlightened and sophisticated as the Ogonis. He therefore stressed that the National Assembly election slated later in a few days time should be an opportunity for the people to deploy their ballots to correct the mistakes of the past by sending a man who is eminently qualified and adequately prepared for the legislative business in the collective interest of the people of Rivers Southeast.

The Ogonis have suffered underrepresentation at the National Assembly in the hands of the PDP and it is good the people have come to terms with this reality. And with their solemn resolve, Ngofa will offer proper representation, such that it will impact the people, particularly in areas where the attention of the government is required to address their pressing needs.

The party Chief commended the the leadership and members of the apex socio-cultural organization in Ogoni land, the Movement for the Survival Ogoni People – MOSOP (a frontline minority rights advocacy group) in the diaspora for declaring a total support for the Eleme-born diplomat and assuring to work for his emergence as Senator.

Recall that President of MOSOP, Canada Chapter Chief Sampson Ntimnee and his associates and crowd of followers endorsed APC’s Oji Ngofa as the consensus candidate of MOSOP and the entire Ogoni people for the Rivers South-East Senatorial slot.

According to the Chief Sampson Ntimnee, “there could be no better option for Ogonis than sending this great son of ours on this serious mission of representation. Ngofa is an experienced global figure and Rivers South-East needs a vocal person who could deploy the wealth of intellect, administrative, political and global exposures to the work of a Senator and thus serve as a bridge between the highest government of the land and the people he represents.”

Eze emphasized that as Senator, Oji Ngofa will deploy the sense of duty and utmost modesty he adopted while serving as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands which saw him emerging as Chair of the Organization for the prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Oji also represented Nigeria at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The party Chief called on the good people of Rivers Southeast to leverage the many opportunities Ngofa’s representation at the Red Chambers will offer, by mobilizing their support for him and ensuring he emerges in a landslide on February 25, 2023.

