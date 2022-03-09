Shelf Drilling Secures New Rig Contract Offshore Nigeria

Shelf Drilling says it has secured a new contract award for the Shelf Drilling Mentor jack-up rig for operations offshore Nigeria.

Shelf Drilling is a leading contractor of jack-up rigs. It is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with management headquartered in Dubai with rig operations across four core operating regions – Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and MENAM (Middle East, North Africa & Mediterranean).

‘’Our strategy is to maintain a sole focus on shallow water drilling services and leverage decades of industry experience and an outstanding track record to provide best-in-class drilling operations for our customers’’, the company said on its website.

It is also boasting of being a market leader with dedicated focus on jack-up operations and fit-for-purpose business model, geographically diversified with a long-term commitment to our existing footprint, committed to safety and operational excellence, focused on building strong long-term relationships with customers and suppliers, and led by an experienced team with proven industry leadership.

Continuing, Shelf Drilling says it is dedicated to safe operations, customer relationships and experienced management team make Shelf Drilling the preferred choice for customers, employees and stakeholders.

However, the contract has an estimated duration of 225 days with an option for additional wells. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of this 2022.