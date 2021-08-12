Shehu Shagari’s widow dies of COVID – 19 complications

Alexa Ranking as of 12/08/21
The wife of former president, Shehu Shagari is dead. She battled with COVID – 19 complications.
A statement signed on behalf of the family by Muhammad Bala Shagari (retd Capt.), announced Hadiza’s demise on Thursday.
“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto),” the statement reads.
“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.
“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4.00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”
