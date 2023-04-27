Sheffield United’s promotion into the English league first tier has been confirmed after their 2-0 triumph against Westbrom last night.

Sheffield United will be playing Premier League football next season after a two-year absence, goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodžić saw United deservedly beat West Brom and subsequently secure automatic promotion.

The Blades earned 85 points yesterday and have joined Burnley, who were crowned Champions of the English Championship yesterday and had secured their promotion about a fortnight before now.