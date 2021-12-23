It was a love affair sealed in heaven and witnessed on earth on the 18th of December 2021 between Mr Kehinde Fehintoluwa and his adorable wife, former Miss Gold Abara. The traditional marriage had been done earlier in October in Imo state.

The white wedding which took place at the Ondo West Local Government Registry, Funbi Fagun Estate, Ondo was attended by family and friends of the bride and groom, from far and near, even from outside the shores of Nigeria.

After signing the dotted lines at the registry, all roads led to St Joseph College, Fayehun Hall, Ife Road, Ondo for the reception.

TNC reporter caught up with the visibly excited groom who filled us in on their love story. In his words “I met my wife as far back as 2013. We first met on Facebook and were as normal Facebook friends until I had her picture saved in my phone. I saved it just for saving sake with no string attached.

Later, while going through my phone, my younger sister recognized her and quickly said she was her friend in their post-secondary school coaching days. I was able to reconnect them and this solidified our friendship as my sister’s friend and later on, we got things worked out and started dating.

What attracted me to her is her boldness and beauty. She’s actually beautiful and smart. I love smart and beautiful girls. So having my wife fall into that category helped my decision a lot. She is the best fit for me”.